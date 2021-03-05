Pinarayi, Yogi behaving like siblings: Kodikunnil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh MP has claimed that the only difference between Uttar Pradesh, a highly communal state notorious for its anti-Dalit stand, and Pinarayi model Communist Government is nothing but the geographical distance between the two states.

“Both the governments are more or less behaving like siblings,” he told reporters at Indira Bhavan on the sidelines of the fourth death anniversary of the younger sister of the Walayar children on Thursday.On the eve of the death anniversary of the Walayar child, Kodikunnil had observed “nilppu samaram” in front of the Secretariat expressing solidarity with the mother of the two children, in her fight for justice.