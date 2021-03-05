Terumo Penpol employee selected for Lifetime Award 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of Women’s Day observance celebrations, JCI Trivandrum Green City is honouring some of the eminent personalities in the social cause and education field from the city. Baby P S, senior manager in-charge (PR and CSR), Terumo Penpol Private Limited has been selected for the Lifetime Excellence Award for her outstanding contribution in the category of Social cause. She will receive the award in a function to be held at Hotel Terrace, SS Kovil Road, Thampanoor on Sunday at 5pm.

Other eminent personalities such as K Omanakutty Amma, Carnatic vocalist and academician; Kalamandalam Vimala Menon, mohiniyattam exponent; Vinduja Menon, film artist; Shailaja Beegum, chairperson of Hussain Charitable Trust; Dr Amitha Praveen, assistant professor, blood bank, Sree Chitra hospital; Jameela Beegum A, former senate member, Kerala University; Jolly Jacob, principal, Christ Nagar College, Radika Nair, singer and Arifa Nasifat Beevi, president of Muslim Welfare association will also receive the awards.Apart from this, Baby P S has also been nominated to receive the award Project C.U.R.E.