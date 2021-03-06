Adoptive parents meet Collector Navjot Khosa to express joy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “The collector played a huge role in helping us get a child during the lockdown,” says an adoptive parent who came to meet the District Collector Navjot Khosa. The parents wanted to express their gratitude for helping them fight the odds during the pandemic and adopt a child. Though the journey seemed impossible because of the pandemic scare and the lockdown restrictions, their determination went a long way.

“We had to wait for three years to get a child. Unfortunately, we got the call during the lockdown and there were travelling restrictions as the baby was in Maharashtra. The collector helped us throughout our journey. Every time we encountered a problem, we sought her help,” one of the parents said. District Collector Navjot Khosa, who met the parents and the baby when they came to the Camp Office on Friday, took out time from her busy schedule to meet them. She welcomed them to her home and introduced the baby to her daughter.

“I was new to the state when they approached me. They were helpless but hopeful and I didn’t have to think twice to help them. I spoke to the collector in the district they were travelling to and was asked to give a letter. All of us worked hard to ensure that the baby was brought to Thiruvananthapuram,” recollected Navjot. She highlighted that parents are hesitant to come forward for adoption due to societal pressure.

“There is a lot of taboo surrounding adoption and we have to help promote adoption,” said Navjot. In Kerala, the number of prospective adoptive parents is more in comparison to the children eligible for adoption. Promoting inter-state adoption is the only way to bypass the long waiting period for getting a child.