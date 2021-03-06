Stray dog attacks 7 kids on beach

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seven children aged between 10 and 14 years who were playing on the beach on Adimalathura beach on Friday afternoon were attacked by a street dog and were admitted to the government medical college hospital. The children tried to chase away the animal by hurling stones. However, the dog pounced upon them causing injuries. The children were taken to the MCH for administering anti-rabies vaccine. However, the dog has not shown any sign of rabies.