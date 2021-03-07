STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

4,164 polling booths in Capital district

The facilities, including ramps for differently-abled, electricity supply and bio-toilets, will be set up before March 15.

Published: 07th March 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only 1,000 voters allowed in each polling booth for the upcoming assembly elections, the district will have 4,164 polling booths as against the usual 2,736. In a meeting convened under District Collector Navjot Khosa in collectorate on Saturday, a decision was made to set up basic infrastructure and facilities at all the booths.

The facilities, including ramps for differently-abled, electricity supply and bio-toilets, will be set up before March 15. The Public Works Department has been asked to set up the ramps and KSEB has been intimated about the electrification of auxiliary booths. KSEB officials will check all booths and give report to the district administration by the end of March.

Bio-toilets will be set up in auxiliary booths and the tender proceedings for the same has been initiated. In booths with water supply issues, Kerala Water Authority will supply water in tankers.BSNL has been instructed to ensure network coverage in all booths. According to Khosa, usage of satellite phones in booths with no network coverage is being considered. 

Special security in areas with four or more booths 
Special security will be arranged in regions with four or more booths. The decision was made in a meeting held to evaluate the arrangements made by the police for the assembly polls. Police officials will be deployed in all auxiliary booths. In both city and rural areas, police patrolling will be strengthened. If necessary, group patrolling will be done.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp