4,164 polling booths in Capital district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only 1,000 voters allowed in each polling booth for the upcoming assembly elections, the district will have 4,164 polling booths as against the usual 2,736. In a meeting convened under District Collector Navjot Khosa in collectorate on Saturday, a decision was made to set up basic infrastructure and facilities at all the booths.

The facilities, including ramps for differently-abled, electricity supply and bio-toilets, will be set up before March 15. The Public Works Department has been asked to set up the ramps and KSEB has been intimated about the electrification of auxiliary booths. KSEB officials will check all booths and give report to the district administration by the end of March.

Bio-toilets will be set up in auxiliary booths and the tender proceedings for the same has been initiated. In booths with water supply issues, Kerala Water Authority will supply water in tankers.BSNL has been instructed to ensure network coverage in all booths. According to Khosa, usage of satellite phones in booths with no network coverage is being considered.

Special security in areas with four or more booths

Special security will be arranged in regions with four or more booths. The decision was made in a meeting held to evaluate the arrangements made by the police for the assembly polls. Police officials will be deployed in all auxiliary booths. In both city and rural areas, police patrolling will be strengthened. If necessary, group patrolling will be done.