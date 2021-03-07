History-sheeter held for robbing gold from woman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kazhakoottam police on Saturday arrested a conman who allegedly robbed gold ornaments from a homemaker under the guise of a vicar. The arrested is Shibu S Nair, 42, of Kanjiramkulam. According to the police, the incident occurred at the woman’s Priyadarshini Nagar residence in Puliyamcode on Thursday. Pretending to be a vicar from a Bishop House nearby, the accused sought a contribution from the woman for helping the destitute.

While the woman tried to contact a neighbour, the accused snatched her gold bracelet and fled the spot. He was later tracked down with the help of CCTV footage. Shibu is an accused in several criminal cases reported in the district.