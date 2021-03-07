International Women’s Day: Woman cops to be in-charge of police stations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Saturday directed all district police chiefs to hand over the duty of station house officers (SHO) to women police personnel on the occasion of International Women’s Day, which will be celebrated worldwide on March 8.

“The maximum number of police stations will be managed by women SHOs on International Women’s Day. In police stations that don’t have women SHOs, senior civil police officers will carry out the duty.

They will interact with the public and will investigate the complaints received,” DGP said in a statement.

District police chiefs are directed to take steps to deploy women senior civil police officers and civil police officers in stations that do not have enough women officers.