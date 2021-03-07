Karthikeyan inspired awe: Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, the late G Karthikeyan had always stood for righteousness, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Saturday. Paying rich tributes to ‘GK’ -- as the late leader was affectionately called -- on his sixth death anniversary, Chennithala said that when leaders connive with gold smugglers and members of the mafia, a leader of GK’s stature can only be looked upon with awe.

“The Speaker’s post held by GK has since witnessed erosion of moral values which have seen tainted leaders occupying it now,” he said. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran recalled that following the demise of GK, the Congress had lost a powerful leader who was firm in his views. GK’s son, K S Sabarinadhan, MLA and KPCC organising general secretary and GK Foundation president Manacaud Suresh were present.