STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Machines defunct, fogging activities may take time

Though the civic body is gearing up to launch the pre-monsoon sanitation drive, the majority of the equipment used for fogging activities are lying defunct for the past three months.

Published: 09th March 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue Fogging

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the civic body is gearing up to launch the pre-monsoon sanitation drive, the majority of the equipment used for fogging activities are lying defunct for the past three months. Out of the 15 fogging machines, 12 are not operational.

Fogging activities are being delayed because of this. Senior council member and Palkulangara ward councillor P Ashok Kumar alleged that equipment is lying defunct due to lack of maintenance.

“The civic body is gearing up to roll out kitchen bin projects for households. In my ward, around 1,200 kitchen bins were installed and only 200 of them are functional. Also, there is no transportation facility to move waste, leading to accumulation of waste in the streets,” said Ashok. He said that the decentralised waste management plan is a total failure. 

“The workers are burning waste, causing severe environment pollution and the civic authorities are covering this up. Equipment is not being maintained, vehicles are not properly maintained and the majority of wards are in deep crisis,” Ashok Kumar added.  

An official of the corporation health wing said that low micron plastic has made an aggressive come-back post the pandemic. “The government took a stand in favour of the traders and promoted usage of plastic and other disposables during the pandemic to help them. This decision has derailed our activities to root out plastic from the corporation area. Now, all these plastic waste will end up in water bodies,” said the official. 

 Lack of coordination between the health wing and temporary workers is another issue. “Majority of the workers are part of unions and they don’t like obeying senior officers. They have the backing of political partie. Many health officials are scared to deal with them as they would create problems for the officers,” said a health official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp