STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Public frown on MVD move making decorations illegal

  Two months back, the Motor Vehicles Department launched Operation Screen, a drive to crack down on the illegal use of sun-control films and curtains in vehicles.

Published: 09th March 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two months back, the Motor Vehicles Department launched Operation Screen, a drive to crack down on the illegal use of sun-control films and curtains in vehicles. However, the drive was temporarily suspended after M R Ajithkumar, Transport Commissioner, directed the officers to focus on other traffic-related offences. As many as 50 cases were reported in the district under the drive. However, MVD’s decision to take action against the vehicles carrying decorations that obstruct the vision of the driver is drawing flak from the public.

The government directed the Transport Commissioner to take action against vehicles carrying the decorations that could distract the driver or obstruct their vision. Besides hanging decorations such as garlands and key chains on the rear view mirror at the center of the windshield, placing the dolls and cushions obstructing the back glass view has also been made ‘illegal’.Lack of action plans for the enforcement drives is posing difficulties for the public who have to shell out a lot of money to remove the sun-control films which are usually put for the convenience of the driver while driving. 

“The rules amended by the Motor Vehicles department are not followed consistently. Proper guidelines should be laid down by the department before implementing a rule. When it comes to enforcement, personalising vehicles under private and personal use should be treated differently. When the use of sun-control films and curtains was made ‘illegal’, I had to shell out `3,000 for removing the film from my car. However, after a few days, the rule was temporarily suspended,” said Rakesh J Unnithan, a resident of Kazhakuttom.

Rakesh added that rules should be applicable for everyone. “ Even after the ‘Operation Screen’ drive, most of the vehicles of ministers, government officers have been still using the sun-control films and curtains. Also, before bringing the ban on the use of sun-control films, the sale of such cooling films should be stopped,” says Rakesh.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Motor Vehicles department opined that they have been keeping a check on the use of sun-control films and curtains inside the vehicles and taking action against the violators. 
“The decorations inside the vehicles have been considered illegal from the beginning and it specifies that no decorations obstructing the vision of the drivers is allowed,” said a motor vehicle inspector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Department
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp