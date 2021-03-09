Public frown on MVD move making decorations illegal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two months back, the Motor Vehicles Department launched Operation Screen, a drive to crack down on the illegal use of sun-control films and curtains in vehicles. However, the drive was temporarily suspended after M R Ajithkumar, Transport Commissioner, directed the officers to focus on other traffic-related offences. As many as 50 cases were reported in the district under the drive. However, MVD’s decision to take action against the vehicles carrying decorations that obstruct the vision of the driver is drawing flak from the public.

The government directed the Transport Commissioner to take action against vehicles carrying the decorations that could distract the driver or obstruct their vision. Besides hanging decorations such as garlands and key chains on the rear view mirror at the center of the windshield, placing the dolls and cushions obstructing the back glass view has also been made ‘illegal’.Lack of action plans for the enforcement drives is posing difficulties for the public who have to shell out a lot of money to remove the sun-control films which are usually put for the convenience of the driver while driving.

“The rules amended by the Motor Vehicles department are not followed consistently. Proper guidelines should be laid down by the department before implementing a rule. When it comes to enforcement, personalising vehicles under private and personal use should be treated differently. When the use of sun-control films and curtains was made ‘illegal’, I had to shell out `3,000 for removing the film from my car. However, after a few days, the rule was temporarily suspended,” said Rakesh J Unnithan, a resident of Kazhakuttom.

Rakesh added that rules should be applicable for everyone. “ Even after the ‘Operation Screen’ drive, most of the vehicles of ministers, government officers have been still using the sun-control films and curtains. Also, before bringing the ban on the use of sun-control films, the sale of such cooling films should be stopped,” says Rakesh.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Motor Vehicles department opined that they have been keeping a check on the use of sun-control films and curtains inside the vehicles and taking action against the violators.

“The decorations inside the vehicles have been considered illegal from the beginning and it specifies that no decorations obstructing the vision of the drivers is allowed,” said a motor vehicle inspector.