Request to include textile sector in election manifestos

Published: 09th March 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram city unit of the Kerala Textiles and Garments Dealers Welfare Association has asked political fronts to include their recommendations in election manifestos to help its members overcome the Covid-19 crisis. The sector has been facing losses for the past three years, including the pandemic-induced business loss and consecutive floods. The unit meeting was inaugurated by Tourism and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran. 

He said all commercial establishments in the state were severely hit by the floods. The government took several steps  to revive them, but the business is yet to be back to normal. All sectors are becoming active after the lockdown and the minister hoped that the textile sector would also benefit from it.

The minister honoured senior members of the organisation including R Sankar Reddyar, K Gopala Rao, EP Martin, S Arjunan, R Manorama and J Sankar. District president Ekbal Sheik Usman presided over the function. VK Prasanth MLA, district panchayat vice president Shailaja Begum, TS Pattabhiraman and Varkala Kahar spoke.

