Trio arrested for selling synthetic drugs in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested three members of a drug racket that was selling high-end synthetic drugs to youths in the state capital. Cherthala native Sam, 28, and Thiruvananthapuram natives Arun, 24, and Maju, 42, were arrested by a special team led by Deputy Commissioner Vaibhav Saxena.

The police said 39 gram MDMA worth Rs 3 lakh were seized from the trio. Sam headed the team which supplied drugs to hardcore addicts in the city. The police had recently nabbed a member of this racket while he was trying to peddle drugs the school students.

The information that the cops gleaned from that arrested person led to the capture of the rest of the group members. The police said the group purchased drugs from Nigerians and Sudanese settled in Benguluru and later brought to Thiruvananthapuram and sold among youths and teenagers.