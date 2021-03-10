Biting truth

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of stray dogs has increased in the city as R-ABC programmes have been hampered due to the pandemic. 1,951 dog bite cases were reported in the district last month alone. The menace is acute in tourism belts, calling for better strategy

As per the data with the District Medical Office, 1,951 dog bite cases and one death were reported in the district last month. Local residents and tourists, especially in the tourism destinations such as beaches, have been facing scary encounters with stray dogs roaming on the beaches.The authorities concerned attribute the increase in the number of stray dogs in several areas to the pandemic which hampered the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programmes.

People residing in the tourist belts such as Kovalam pointed out that there has been an increase in the number of strays ever since the lockdown period started. They also said though a monitoring committee has been involved in sterilisation of strays, ABC campaigns should be conducted regularly in problem areas.

“The number of stray dogs, especially near the beaches, has increased but only a few dog attacks have been reported. Summer season is a tough time for the animals, especially the strays which do not have proper shelter. Due to lack of food and water, animals tend to get irritated. Large packs of strays are seen roaming on the beaches. However, they turn aggressive only when they feel threatened,” said Vinayachandran C, secretary of North Kovalam Residents’ Association.

Vinayachandran added that the beach is home for some dogs and removing them completely will not be an ideal solution. “Undertaking dog sterilisation activities and habitat control will help in keeping their numbers in check,” he said.Besides the residents, tourists coming out for a stroll on the beaches such as Kovalam and Shankhumukham have also had encounters with strays. Sheena S, who recently visited the Shankhumukham beach along with her family, said, “We noticed that a pack of dogs were feeding on the garbage and food waste dumped carelessly near the walkway leading to the beach. The dogs turned aggressive when we walked through that particular area.”

According to an official of the tourism department, dog catchers, veterinarians and health officials of the city corporation have already been alerted about the menace in the tourist areas. “Earlier, many cases of dog bites were reported in the tourist destinations in the city. Based on this, the city corporation had intensified the R-ABC (Rabies-Animal Birth Control) project which aimed at reducing the number of strays and also compulsory licensing of pet dogs. We also advise visitors against throwing food to the dogs for their own safety. However, some still try to feed the dogs which sometimes turn dangerous. We have already held discussions with the city corporation to intensify the drive, especially in the tourist destinations,” said a tourism official.

In a survey conducted by the city corporation three years ago, nearly 900 strays were found to be in the city. The city has roughly 50,000 strays now, according to Sreerag Jayan, veterinary surgeon, health wing of the corporation. “In some areas, the dog population has increased. About 300 surgeries are being performed in a month in our centres. Once the dogs are sterilised, they are released back in the same place. The dogs are identified for re-vaccination with the help of the microchip implanted on their ear.

Though the stray dogs might have been administered anti-rabies vaccine, there are still chances of them turning aggressive. Hence, the ideal solution is to come up with shelters to rehabilitate these strays,” says Sreerag.He added that the stray dogs guard their territory by instinct and this leads them to attack when threatened. “Although the R-ABC programme couldn’t be conducted in a full-fledged manner owing to the pandemic, we are taking steps to do it more effectively in the coming days. About 5,000 strays have already been sterilised in the corporation limits since January 2020,” said Sreerag. The corporation has also roped in Kudumbashree Mission for carrying out the programme.