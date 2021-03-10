STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Collector Navjot Khosa directs returning officers to ensure adequate facilities at polling booths

 District Collector Navjot Khosa met with all returning officers in the district on Tuesday to review the arrangements of polling booths and postal votes in each constituency. 

Published: 10th March 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa met with all returning officers in the district on Tuesday to review the arrangements of polling booths and postal votes in each constituency. 
A total of 4,164 polling stations, including auxiliary booths, are getting readied. Khosa told the returning officers to ensure there are adequate facilities at all polling booths.

The district administration has directed the Nirmithi Kendra to construct special ramps for differently-abled persons and asked KSEB and PWD (electrical) sections to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all booths. Kerala Water Authority is preparing a special project for water supply to the booths. 

Bio-toilets will be set up in auxiliary booths under the aegis of District Suchitwa Mission. Khosa has given instructions to ensure timely acceptance of postal vote applications and  distribution of ballot papers for the voters who are above the age of 80, differently-abled persons, Covid-19 positive voters and those who are in quarantine.

The activities under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme (SVEEP) should be carried out at all the constituencies to create awareness among voters on the importance of voting. The district-level inauguration of SVEEP will be held on Thursday.  Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena will inaugurate the facility. All returning officers of 14 districts took part in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
polling booths Kerala Elections
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp