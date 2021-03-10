Collector Navjot Khosa directs returning officers to ensure adequate facilities at polling booths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa met with all returning officers in the district on Tuesday to review the arrangements of polling booths and postal votes in each constituency.

A total of 4,164 polling stations, including auxiliary booths, are getting readied. Khosa told the returning officers to ensure there are adequate facilities at all polling booths.

The district administration has directed the Nirmithi Kendra to construct special ramps for differently-abled persons and asked KSEB and PWD (electrical) sections to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all booths. Kerala Water Authority is preparing a special project for water supply to the booths.

Bio-toilets will be set up in auxiliary booths under the aegis of District Suchitwa Mission. Khosa has given instructions to ensure timely acceptance of postal vote applications and distribution of ballot papers for the voters who are above the age of 80, differently-abled persons, Covid-19 positive voters and those who are in quarantine.

The activities under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme (SVEEP) should be carried out at all the constituencies to create awareness among voters on the importance of voting. The district-level inauguration of SVEEP will be held on Thursday. Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena will inaugurate the facility. All returning officers of 14 districts took part in the meeting.