Three startup entrepreneurs receive central funding for waste management

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In yet another boost to the Kerala’s startup ecosystem, the Union government have selected three non-IT startups in the state to provide funding and mentorship support. The startups have been chosen considering their services to the public with regard to waste management and generation of value-added products from waste.Entrepreneurs Fariq Naushad, Anuprasad S G and Ardra S Nair have received a funding of Rs 14 lakh from BIRAC (Biotechnology Research Assistance Council), a public sector enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. Chennai-based incubation company Villgro Innovations will provide mentorship support.

The startups received the recognition at the annual fellowship programme hosted by BIRAC, which aims to identify social innovators who can address the country’s problems. The trio has been selected from a pool of over 1,000 applications received from across the country.

Fariq and co-founder Previn Jacob are running a firm named ‘Greenikk Sustainable Ventures ‘ in Thiruvananthapuram, which focuses on research, marketing and sales of fruits and vegetables for retail vendors. The duo, who has been associated with the startup ecosystem since 2015, has been exploring their passion for entrepreneurship by gaining experience from markets in India and abroad.

Fariq was chosen for the funding based on their research on waste management, with a focus on the agricultural waste. According to his study, fruits and vegetables worth more than Rs 18,000 crore get wasted across the supply chain every year.Fariq and Previn will be executing an agri-waste management project to deal with this issue with two others -- Anuprasad, founder of Kozhikode-based Vivesty Green Recyclers Pvt Ltd, and Ardra, who founded Haripad-based Ecoloop 360.

While Ardra’s firm focuses on creating bio-containers using coir fibre extracted from PVC-tufted coir mats, Anuprasad focuses on the handling of food waste from households and small businesses. His solution is a plug flow bio-digester for converting food waste into biogas and liquid manure. Together, their focus will be on providing value to the waste accumulated across different sectors. “Our solutions will help the people of India look at waste from a different perspective,” said Fariq.

Now, with this BIRAC initiative, these entrepreneurs will receive Rs 9 lakh as research support in an 18-month period and Rs 50,000 on a monthly basis, in addition to an amount of Rs 5 lakh to kickstart the project. In the mentorship support programme, professionals like Gowtham Sundara Raju, Ananth Aravamudan and other experts from Villgro will help them evolve the business model and provide market connections.