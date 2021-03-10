STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three startup entrepreneurs receive central funding for waste management

 Fariq Naushad, Anuprasad S G and Ardra S Nair received a funding of D14 lakh from BIRAC

Published: 10th March 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In yet another boost to the Kerala’s startup ecosystem, the Union government have selected three non-IT startups in the state to provide funding and mentorship support. The startups have been chosen considering their services to the public with regard to waste management and generation of value-added products from waste.Entrepreneurs Fariq Naushad, Anuprasad S G and Ardra S Nair have received a funding of Rs 14 lakh from BIRAC (Biotechnology Research Assistance Council), a public sector enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. Chennai-based incubation company Villgro Innovations will provide mentorship support. 

The startups received the recognition at the annual fellowship programme hosted by BIRAC, which aims to identify social innovators who can address the country’s problems. The trio has been selected from a pool of over 1,000 applications received from across the country.

Fariq and co-founder Previn Jacob are running a firm named ‘Greenikk Sustainable Ventures ‘ in Thiruvananthapuram, which focuses on research, marketing and sales of fruits and vegetables for retail vendors. The duo, who has been associated with the startup ecosystem since 2015, has been exploring their passion for entrepreneurship by gaining experience from markets in India and abroad.

Fariq was chosen for the funding based on their research on waste management, with a focus on the agricultural waste. According to his study, fruits and vegetables worth more than Rs 18,000 crore get wasted across the supply chain every year.Fariq and Previn will be executing an agri-waste management project to deal with this issue with two others -- Anuprasad, founder of Kozhikode-based Vivesty Green Recyclers Pvt Ltd, and Ardra, who founded Haripad-based Ecoloop 360.

While Ardra’s firm focuses on creating bio-containers using coir fibre extracted from PVC-tufted coir mats, Anuprasad focuses on the handling of food waste from households and small businesses. His solution is a plug flow bio-digester for converting food waste into biogas and liquid manure. Together, their  focus will be on providing value to the waste accumulated across different sectors. “Our solutions will help the people of India look at waste from a different perspective,” said Fariq. 

Now, with this BIRAC initiative, these entrepreneurs will receive Rs 9 lakh as research support in an 18-month period and Rs 50,000 on a monthly basis, in addition to an amount of Rs 5 lakh to kickstart the project. In the mentorship support programme, professionals like Gowtham Sundara Raju, Ananth Aravamudan and other experts from Villgro will help them evolve the business model and provide market connections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waste management startup
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp