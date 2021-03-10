STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With ‘Koode’, Thiruvananthapuram collectorate becomes more women friendly

A brainchild of District Collector Navjot Khosa, the cell will function with her as the chairperson, and sub collector M S Madhavikutty as the vice-chairperson.

District collector Navjot Khosa and sub collector M S Madhavikutty launching the logo of ‘Koode’ initiative

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to make the Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate the most women-friendly in the state, the district administration launched ‘Koode’, a scheme for the woman employees of civil station, on International Women’s Day. The initiative has been launched under the ‘Trivandrum Ahead’ project that ensures the welfare of woman employees and provides them with legal assistance. A women’s cell has also started functioning in the collectorate as part of this initiative.

A brainchild of District Collector Navjot Khosa, the cell will function with her as the chairperson, and sub collector M S Madhavikutty as the vice-chairperson. “Women face a lot of challenges at the workplace. Office environment should be friendly and make female employees feel safe. We must make the work environment comfortable for them. This gradually improves their quality of life,” said Navjot. She was particular that the initiative should begin at the collectorate where ordinary women come to work.

“This initiative is not just for the educated female officers. It is mainly for the women who work in the canteen, cleaning staff or as part-time employees — those who may face many atrocities at their home and workplace and rarely speak up. Through ‘Koode, we are providing a space for them to open up and raise their concerns and issues. We aim to help them and make their life better. The women’s  cell is formed not just to provide them with counselling and legal aid. It is a platform where they could provide feedback, suggestions, and observations,” said Navjot. Deputy Collector R Rajalakshmi, psychologist Priya Mani, and lawyer Sreeja Sasidharan are the other members of the cell.

The services of the women’s cell will be available on the first and third Saturdays of the month. The cell will hold  an informal session on March 20. “We will be working to bring stability to the cell. The observations and feedback of the staff will be taken during the sessions. It might take time for them to open up, so we are trying to make them comfortable. If one woman opens up about their issues, others will follow,” added Navjot.

The women’s cell will also include arts and sports programmes for the mental well-being of female employees, yoga training, motivation sessions, awareness on sexual violence against women at the workplace, awareness classes on various topics such as the need for a healthy lifestyle, and free medical check-ups.There will also be classes  on financial management. “We needn’t push to set up a women’s cell in other organisations if ‘Koode’ succeeds. The pattern is set and they could easily implement it.”

