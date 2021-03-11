CPM leadership plays down voices of dissent within

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as protests mount against the party decision in Ponnani, Kuttyadi and a couple of other constituencies, the CPM leadership has downplayed the same. Announcing party candidates here on Wednesday, secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said, now that the candidates have been announced, cadre will rally in support of the party candidate.

The CPM announced its candidates, rejecting the voices of dissent within the party. Responding to media queries, Vijayaraghavan said the party finalised the candidates after detailed discussions and deliberations at the state and district levels, with the state’s overall interests in mind as well as varying factors being taken into consideration.

Answering questions on discontent brewing within the front over seat-sharing, he said seat-sharing was done keeping in mind the government’s aim to have continuity in power. All allies had to make compromises, in view of the two parties - KC(M) and LJD joining the front. “The CPM too conceded seven seats, including five sitting seats,” he said.

Vijayaraghavan reiterated that the party had not excluded anyone and whatever has been done is to give an opportunity to fresh faces. “Both party organisational work and parliamentary work are of equal importance. In CPM, organisational work is of utmost importance,” he said.