STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPM leadership plays down voices of dissent within

Even as protests mount against the party decision in Ponnani, Kuttyadi and a couple of other constituencies, the CPM leadership has downplayed the same.

Published: 11th March 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

CPM

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as protests mount against the party decision in Ponnani, Kuttyadi and a couple of other constituencies, the CPM leadership has downplayed the same. Announcing party candidates here on Wednesday, secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said, now that the candidates have been announced, cadre will rally in support of the party candidate.

The CPM announced its candidates, rejecting the voices of dissent within the party. Responding to media queries, Vijayaraghavan said the party finalised the candidates after detailed discussions and deliberations at the state and district levels, with the state’s overall interests in mind as well as varying factors being taken into consideration.

Answering questions on discontent brewing within the front over seat-sharing, he said seat-sharing was done keeping in mind the government’s aim to have continuity in power. All allies had to make compromises, in view of the two parties - KC(M) and LJD joining the front. “The CPM too conceded seven seats, including five sitting seats,” he said.

Vijayaraghavan reiterated that the party had not excluded anyone and whatever has been done is to give an opportunity to fresh faces. “Both party organisational work and parliamentary work are of equal importance. In CPM, organisational work is of utmost importance,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kerala Elections
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp