PM Modi to inaugurate Ayurveda Fest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF) which begins on Friday. The inaugural session of the online event will be at 6pm on Saturday. The event will conclude on March 19. Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Union Minister V Muraleedharan will take part in the inaugural event. The festival will showcase international seminars, global exhibitions and business meets at five virtual venues between 9am and 10pm.