Who steals from strays?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The scorching heat is beginning to take a toll on the animals and birds that live in the city, as much as it is affecting its people. Animal lovers and members of the People For Animals (PFA) are doing their bit to make life easier for animal friends, but their efforts are being ruined by residents. The water bowls they place around the town are being stolen and destroyed by miscreants. This is forcing the volunteers to take their bowls back with them, and depriving strays and birds of drinking water during the dry weather.

Pongumoodu-native Seena Antony, who feeds around 500 strays daily, now focuses on getting them enough water. “We can’t place the water bowls and leave as they will get stolen soon. So I give them water when I feed them, which is once a day and barely sufficient,” she added.

According to Maria Jacob, trustee, PFA, clay vessels placed in some parts of the city have been destroyed by the residents. “I can’t understand why people are so reluctant to provide water to these poor creatures. The chance of contracting rabies from dogs is more when the heat increases.

So their thirst must be quenched,” she said. Sreedevi Kartha, another trustee, said that nine bowls she placed were stolen within a day. “The residents are doing it deliberately, so that the stray dogs will move to other localities. It is not practical to buy clay vessels or steel bowls everyday and place them at different locations. So, we had to stop,” she said.

Another issue that worries the PFA members and the animal lovers is the chance of residents poisoning the water in the bowls. “The water is used by other animals and birds too. People don’t understand that it is just not about chasing the strays away,” said Maria.