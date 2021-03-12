109 centres to host Covid vaccination drive in Capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Wednesday, District Collector Navjot Khosa announced that vaccinations would be provided at 109 centres in the district. She said that a total of 66,362 persons have received the first shot of vaccine so far. “Of 109 vaccination centres, 68 will be under the state government and 41 centres will be private hospitals.
So far, 66,362 persons have received the first shot of the vaccine while 15,390 received the second shot. Jimmy George stadium will be the new centre in which the vaccination will be given in three sessions from 10am to 3pm via spot registration,” she said.
The district administration has already begun arrangements to give vaccines to 200 persons in general hospitals, district hospitals and taluk hospitals.
Khosa added that 150 people will be given vaccines at social health centres and 100 at primary health centres. She ensured that vaccination will be given to all persons above the age of 60 and those who have serious diseases in the age-group 45 to 59.
COMORBIDITIES THAT QUALIFY FOR VACCINE
- Cardiac-related diseases in the last one year
- Heart transplant surgery and with a left ventricular assist device
- Persons who have ejection fraction below 40 per cent
- Serious issues in heart valves
- Pulmonary hypertension and heart disease by birth
- Bypass surgery or angioplasty
- Under treatment for stroke
- Under treatment for pulmonary artery hypertension along with blood pressure and diabetes
- Diabetes and related complications for more than 10 years
- Kidney and liver transplant
- Undergone dialysis
- Medicines that cause low immunity
- Complications due to liver cirrhosis
- Those who are under treatment for breathing issues in the last two years
- Those who have lymphoma, leukemia and myeloma
- Diagnosed with cancer after July 1, 2020, and those under cancer treatment
- Sickle cell disease, bone marrow failure and aplastic anaemia and thalassemia major
- Primary immunodeficiency diseases or HIV infection
- Mentally challenged, muscular dystrophy and breathing diseases due to acid attack
- Multiple disabilities