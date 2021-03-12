109 centres to host Covid vaccination drive in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Wednesday, District Collector Navjot Khosa announced that vaccinations would be provided at 109 centres in the district. She said that a total of 66,362 persons have received the first shot of vaccine so far. “Of 109 vaccination centres, 68 will be under the state government and 41 centres will be private hospitals.

So far, 66,362 persons have received the first shot of the vaccine while 15,390 received the second shot. Jimmy George stadium will be the new centre in which the vaccination will be given in three sessions from 10am to 3pm via spot registration,” she said.

The district administration has already begun arrangements to give vaccines to 200 persons in general hospitals, district hospitals and taluk hospitals.

Khosa added that 150 people will be given vaccines at social health centres and 100 at primary health centres. She ensured that vaccination will be given to all persons above the age of 60 and those who have serious diseases in the age-group 45 to 59.

COMORBIDITIES THAT QUALIFY FOR VACCINE