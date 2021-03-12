Chennithala writes to CEO

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has shot off a letter to Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) Teeka Ram Meena, seeking action against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for violating the model code of conduct. The letter said during the press conferences by Pinarayi at AKG Centre on March 4 and 6, the CM had announced new initiatives of LDF government. He said that according to norms, after the date of election has been announced, only the chief secretary and the PR department are authorised to talk on government policies.