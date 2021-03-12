GMC torto protest in front of Secretariat on March 17

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The doctors in government medical colleges, who have been at loggerheads with the government for not considering their demands including payment of salary dues, have decided to continue with their strike in front of Secretariat on March 17. Though a candlelight protest was planned at the venue on March 10, it was limited to medical colleges on the request from the office of health minister.“We will hold a candlelight protest at 6.30 pm in front of the Secretariat and it will be followed by a press meet to announce our future plans. I urge the government not to push us for more protest,” said Binoy S, state president, Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA).

Earlier the organisation had announced a boycott of out- patient service, elective surgeries and teaching for 24 hours on March 17. The protest is being planned in such a way that the treatment in labour room, casualty, surgery, ward duty and Covid duties would not be affected, said a statement.

Meanwhile the Kerala Government Postgraduate Medical Teachers Association (KGPMTA) has adopted a wait and watch approach over the issue. “We doubted the intention of the government from the very beginning. If it had the will, we would have got the revised salary long back. Conducting strike after the model code of conduct is in force will not yield any result other than antagonising patients,” said a district leader of KGPMTA.

The doctors of KGPCTA had held a protest meet outside the Secretariat by wearing PPE kits on February 4.The doctors have been at loggerheads with the government over salary dues since 2016 and for not rectifying the salary anomalies in the entry cadre. They started the strike after the government announced pay revision and payment of dues for other government employees recently.

The anomalies in salary structure of entry cadre doctors resulted in a shortfall of Rs 11,000 to 1,18,000 for those who joined after 2016. The doctors started the strike on January 29 and they were planning to intensify the stir on February 9 when the government held conciliatory talks with health secretary Rajan Khobragade in the presence of Health Minister K K Shailaja.Though the doctors had withdrawn the strike on the assurance from the government that their demands would be considered, they felt betrayed after the government approved only a part of their demands.

“The government has delayed the salary revision due since 2016. In the meeting it was assured that we were eligible for allowance since 2017. However the order said that it would be applicable from 2019. Similarly the government had approved our demand for rectifying salary anomaly in entry cadre and reducing the time for career advancement promotion. But it is yet to issue the order,” KGMCTA said.