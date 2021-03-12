STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

GMC torto protest in front of Secretariat on March 17

Earlier the organisation had announced a boycott of out- patient service, elective surgeries and teaching for 24 hours on March 17.  

Published: 12th March 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The doctors in government medical colleges, who have been at loggerheads with the government for not considering their demands including payment of salary dues, have decided to continue with their strike in front of Secretariat on March 17. Though a candlelight protest was planned at the venue on March 10, it was limited to medical colleges on the request from the office of health minister.“We will hold a candlelight protest at 6.30 pm in front of the Secretariat and it will be followed by a press meet to announce our future plans. I urge the government not to push us for more protest,” said Binoy S, state president, Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA).

Earlier the organisation had announced a boycott of out- patient service, elective surgeries and teaching for 24 hours on March 17.  The protest is being planned in such a way that the treatment in labour room, casualty, surgery, ward duty and Covid duties would not be affected, said a statement.

Meanwhile the Kerala Government Postgraduate Medical Teachers Association (KGPMTA) has adopted a wait and watch approach over the issue. “We doubted the intention of the government from the very beginning. If it had the will, we would have got the revised salary long back. Conducting strike after the model code of conduct is in force will not yield any result other than antagonising patients,” said a district leader of KGPMTA.

The doctors of KGPCTA had held a protest meet outside the Secretariat by wearing PPE kits on February 4.The doctors have been at loggerheads with the government over salary dues since 2016 and for not rectifying the salary anomalies in the entry cadre. They started the strike after the government announced pay revision and payment of dues for other government employees recently.

The anomalies in salary structure of entry cadre doctors resulted in a shortfall of Rs 11,000 to 1,18,000 for those who joined after 2016. The doctors started the strike on January 29 and they were planning to intensify the stir on February 9 when the government held conciliatory talks with health secretary Rajan Khobragade in the presence of Health Minister K K Shailaja.Though the doctors had withdrawn the strike on the assurance from the government that their demands would be considered, they felt betrayed after the government approved only a part of their demands. 

“The government has delayed the salary revision due since 2016. In the meeting it was assured that we were eligible for allowance since 2017. However the order said that it would be applicable from 2019. Similarly the government had approved our demand for rectifying salary anomaly in entry cadre and reducing the time for career advancement promotion. But it is yet to issue the order,” KGMCTA said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp