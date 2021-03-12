STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICT Academy to organise two-day conclave ‘ICSET 2021’

The fifth edition of the two-day International Conclave ‘ICSET 2021’ organised by the ICT Academy of Kerala will be held on March 15 and 16  virtually. T

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fifth edition of the two-day International Conclave ‘ICSET 2021’ organised by the ICT Academy of Kerala will be held on March 15 and 16  virtually. The theme of the latest edition of the conclave is ‘Leading the New Normal’.R A Mashelkar, former director-general of CSIR will inaugurate the conclave in the function which will be presided over by Tony Thomas, chairman of ICT Academy of Kerala. The inaugural session will also have William Sim, vice president, Trailhead Academy (APAC), Salesforce, and Rajasree M S, vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University on the guest panel.

Sessions and discussions led by experts in the discipline of IT and engineering will be held. Topics closely associated with skills, engineering, and technology will be part of the conclave. “ICSET 2021 will provide an exclusive space to bring together industry experts from all over the globe on one single platform to discuss ‘Leading the New Normal’ said Manoj A S, conference chair, ICSET 2021, ICT Academy of Kerala.

A session on ‘Disaster Management in the New Normal’, which will be led by Muralee Thummarukudy, operations manager, UN Environment Programme, and a talk on Entrepreneurship ‘Avenues in New Normal’ by Sohan Roy are a few highlights of the two-day conclave. The conclave will also comprise ‘Techlathon’, designed exclusively to promote the technical skills of students where undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate students can participate and exhibit their creativity, and prototyping skills. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will be the chief guest at the valedictory function.

