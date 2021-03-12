LDF manifesto likely to promise 20 lakh jobs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF manifesto is expected to come up with a promise of 20 lakh jobs in the coming five years, if the government continues in office. The Left Front is finalising its manifesto to be out in a day or two for the assembly elections. The Left manifesto during the 2016 assembly polls had promised to provide employment to 25 lakh people in different fields including IT, agriculture, tourism, commerce, small-scale industries and construction.

The Left government showcased a development-oriented and corruption-free rule in the last five years. A slew of development and welfare measures were carried out including construction of 2.5 lakh houses under Life Mission, said LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. He alleged that both the BJP and the Congress were trying to defame the chief minister and the cabinet ahead of the poll. It’s part of a high-level conspiracy, he added.

‘BJP won’t get a single seat’

The LDF convener said the BJP would not be able to bag a single seat in the coming election. The BJP has been running a communal campaign while the Congress has failed to oppose Modi government’s policies. There’s a clear understanding between the two parties. “That’s why Amit Shah didn’t say anything against Rahul Gandhi when he spoke here the other day,” he said.