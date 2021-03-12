Sea cucumbers worth Rs 5.45 crore seized; international poaching racket busted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An inter-state international sea cucumber poaching racket involving a Malayali was busted by Forest personnel in Lakshadweep on Thursday. The officials also seized 486 dead sea cucumbers worth approximately Rs 5.45 crore and 2 fishing boats. Seven persons were arrested, identified as Sajan P of Thiruvananthapuram, Julius Nayagam P of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Jagan Nath Das of South Delhi, Paran Das of West Bengal; and Abdul Jabbar, Mohammed Hafeelu S B and Saqalain Musthaque who hail from Agatti in Lakshadweep.

According to an official statement, the Lakshadweep Marine Wildlife Protection Force Watchers of the Thinnakkara Anti-Poaching Camp who were on night patrolling around the Perumalpar uninhabited Islands caught red-handed the poachers while poaching sea cucumbers in two fishing boats along with killed sea cucumbers on board. The boats were seized on Thursday morning.

The accused have been brought to Agatti range office headquarters. A Wildlife Offence Report (FIR) has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act-1972 and all the accused will be produced before the Amini Island JMFC court. One of the boats is registered in Tamil Nadu, while the second is a Lakshadweep-registered boat.