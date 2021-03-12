STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unreserved MEMU service to resume

In a relief to passengers the Railways has decided to start unreserved MEMU (Mainline Electrical Multiple Units) service from next week.

MEMU Trains

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a relief to passengers the Railways has decided to start unreserved MEMU (Mainline Electrical Multiple Units) service from next week. To begin with, six services will connect Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Shoranur. All trains will have 12 coaches each.  However, the reinstatement of unreserved tickets and season tickets will be delayed as it require the nod of Election Commission, a railway officer said. 

The MEMU schedules are as follows:
Train No. 06014 Kollam Jn.-Alappuzha MEMU Express Special will leave Kollam Jn. daily at 3.30 am from March 15 and reach Alappuzha at 5.45 am. Train No. 06013 Alappuzha-Kollam Jn. MEMU Express Special will leave Alappuzha daily at 5.20 pm from March 17 and reach Kollam at 7.25 pm.Train No. 06016 Alappuzha - Ernakulam Jn. MEMU Express Special will leave Alappuzha daily at 7.20 am from March 15 and reach Ernakulam Junction at 9 am. Train No. 06015 Ernakulam Jn. - Alappuzha MEMU Express Special will leave Ernakulam Jn. daily at 3.40 pm from March 17 and reach Alappuzha at 5.15 pm.

Train No. 06018 Ernakulam Jn. - Shoranur Jn. MEMU Express Special will leave Ernakulam Jn. daily at 5.35 pm from March 15 .and reach Shoranur Junction at 8.50 pm. Train No. 06017 Shoranur Jn. - Ernakulam Jn. MEMU Express Special will leave Shoranur Jn. daily at 3.30 am from March 17. and reach Ernakulam Junction at 6.50 am.

Comments

