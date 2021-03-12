Water supply will be ensured: Collector Navjot Khosa

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the district facing scorching heat, District Collector Navjot Khosa said that water supply will be ensured in areas where there is an acute shortage of drinking water during the summer. The Kerala Water Authority will inspect these areas and submit a report to the respective local bodies. Based on the report, the local bodies should make enough arrangements to ensure the supply of drinking water in those areas, said Khosa at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority.

The collector also instructed officials concerned to complete the construction of the sea wall in Pozhiyoor, Valiyathura and other coastal areas in the district which are most affected by sea erosion. The availability of rocks required for construction will be ensured. Permission has been granted to bring the rock from the Konni Medical College area.

The Collector also gave instructions to the Irrigation department, district Geologist and Harbour Engineering Department for the immediate delivery of rocks in all the areas where the RDO has granted permission for the construction of the sea wall.Disaster Management Division Deputy Collector G K Suresh Kumar, district medical officer Dr K S Shinu, panchayat deputy director Thresyama Antony, police and fire officials attended the meeting.