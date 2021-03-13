STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cheers for moms-to-be, as varsity finally delivers

Kerala University sanctions 180 days of paid maternity leave or till the day contract period ends for hired faculty in self-financing colleges

Published: 13th March 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, the female faculty members  who are working on contract in various self-financing colleges under Kerala University (KU) can heave a sigh of relief as the university issued an order on providing maternity benefits for them. In the order issued on March 2 the varsity has sanctioned 180 days of paid maternity leave or till the day the contract period ends. The beneficiary can go on leave three weeks before the date of delivery with the testimony of a medical officer. 

Besides, the order also said the same leave benefits are also applicable for those who had to suffer miscarriage or related complications. The order also made it clear that these benefits will not be applicable for teachers who did not work in the institution at least for 80 days before the date of delivery. 

Earlier, the varsity had refused to give maternity leave to the teachers citing that they are not entitled for maternity benefits as their contract is for one year.  In case, the teacher who wanted to go on leave voluntarily, then the varsity would cancel their contract or allow for an unpaid leave. The 400-odd contract staff of various self-financing institutions, including University Institute of Technology (UIT) centres and University Institute of Management (UIM) centres, under the varsity were at the receiving end as they were deprived of maternity benefits. The pregnant teachers were asked to resign before availing leave and told to rejoin as a fresh appointment after delivery. 

As a result, they do not get any pay during the period of leave. The Central Government had earlier given its nod for the state government decided to bring them under maternity benefits. The teachers had raised the issue before Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in the presence of Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai and Syndicate members. Pillai had said the contract staff are not entitled for maternity benefits as their contract is for one year.

