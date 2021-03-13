Day 1: Two nomination papers filed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the State Election Commission (SEC) issuing the election notification for the assembly elections, two nominations were filed in Thiruvananthapuram on the first day of accepting nomination papers. The Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) candidates Shaiju A (Vattiyoorkavu constituency) and Saboora A (Thiruvananthapuram constituency) submitted their papers.

The nomination papers are being accepted adhering to the Covid protocol. Only two people will be allowed to accompany candidates.