Telebu provides all-inclusive communication poll services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Telebu, India’s first communications firm that develops a suite of products and solutions to improve internal and external communication for companies has announced that its services are being exceptionally utilised by political parties for the upcoming assembly elections in five states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

Telebu’s wide-ranging product portfolio that is being leveraged by various political parties include Grptalk – an audio conferencing app; video conferencing app – TelebuJoin and TelebuHub - contact centre software in addition to TelebuPing, a secure end-to-end encrypted group messenger.

Satya Yeramsetti, CEO, Telebu said, “We are constantly evolving our products, features and services to meet the growing needs of political parties, government agencies and changing dynamics of election campaigning.

Our services have been successfully used in previously held Telangana and Bihar elections. “He said that the company has come up with several new features to bridge the gap during elections and help political parties get an overview of various important aspects of campaigning.“We work closely with political parties and enable external communication for them based on their strategy , campaign plan, agenda, campaign demography, budget etc,” he added.