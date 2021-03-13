STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more gangsters held for attacking housewife

The police said a 10-member gang trespassed into the premises of the woman’s house and ransacked the vehicles that were parked in the compound.

Published: 13th March 2021 06:35 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested two youths who were part of a gang that attacked a house and robbed the housewife after threatening her with a sword at Aniyoor in Kazhakoottam police station limits on Sunday.Chempazhanthy natives Kiran, 26, and Unni, 28, were arrested by Kazhakuttom police for unleashing violence at Aniyoor. The police had earlier arrested four people in connection with the case.

The police said a 10-member gang trespassed into the premises of the woman’s house and ransacked the vehicles that were parked in the compound. The gang also targeted the provision store being run by her and damaged the furniture using swords. They had also attacked a youth, who was working with the woman’s husband.

The gang went into hiding after the police launched a man-hunt. Cyber City Assistant Commissioner Shainu Thomas got a tip-off regarding the hideout of the two assailants which led to their arrests. They were presented before the local court. Meanwhile, search is on to nab the remaining accused.

History-sheeter taken into preventive custody
A 36-year-old history-sheeter from Kazhakoottam  here was arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) for the third time after the deputy commissioner of police(DCP) filed a report stating that his presence was creating law and order issues.Aneesh aka ‘Pasha’ Aneesh residing at Thrippadapuram was arrested by Kazhakoottam  police after the district collector issued an order for his six-month-long detention.  

He is an accused in 20 criminal cases of a grave nature, including murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and abduction. Following his repeated involvement in several criminal cases within the Kazhakoottam  and Kadinamkulam police station limits, the city police had detained him under KAAPA in 2014 and 2018. He had served 18 months under preventive detention then. 

Officers said Aneesh was the first accused in the 2017 murder of a fruit shop employee in Kazhakuttom. The attempt on the life of Kazhakoottam  native Manjeet was the latest crime involving Aneesh. 
Though he managed to obtain bail in the case, the DCP gave an adverse report against him. After Aneesh came to know about the DCP’s report, he had gone into hiding. Police  said they nabbed him from his hideout on the basis of a tip-off  to Shainu Thomas, Kazhakoottam  Cyber City assistant commissioner.

