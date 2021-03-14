Nemom in spotlight, voters expect a three-way contest

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

With the Congress insisting that it will field a strong candidate to wrest the Nemom seat from the BJP and with Oommen Chandy’s name too doing the rounds, the spotlight is on the constituency in the state capital. For a neutral, the chance of a keen triangular contest might sound exciting. The mood is palpable.

CPM loyalist Mohammed Basheer, 62, who runs a shop in Punchakkari ward, follows the political developments on television while dealing with his customers. Even he admits that Chandy is a “mass leader.”

“There’s a huge difference between Oommen Chandy and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Chandy is approachable. Everyone knows how tough our CM is. The whole dimension of the 2021 assembly elections will change if Chandy contests from Nemom,” Basheer told TNIE.M Wilson, an art teacher at the Carmel CBSE School at Peyad, feels the Congress has a dearth of funds, compared to rival political parties while K Anil Kumar, an autorickshaw driver in Thiruvallom, is disappointed with the media which, in his opinion, is projecting Nemom as a BJP citadel.

“Our constituency is not monopolised by any of the three political fronts. In 1982, Congress leader K Karunakaran was elected from Nemom. CPM’s V J Thankappan represented the constituency twice — during 1987-91 and 1991-96 — and Venganoor Bhaskaran retained it for the party from 1996 to 2001. Former speaker N Sakthan was two-time Congress MLA — during 2001-06 and 2006-11.

“It’s after a decade that the Congress has decided to take back the Nemom seat which is bound to see a triangular contest. I don’t have any political leanings. I feel the voters will elect the best among the three candidates,” said Pachalloor native Anil Kumar. At a tea shop in Kunnapuzha junction, a group of people were discussing the political scenario in the state. It turned lively when P S Jayalakshmy, the BJP councillor representing Thrikkannapuram ward, joined them.

“Nemom is a BJP stronghold and we will retain the seat. If the Congress fields a formidable candidate, then the CPM will be pushed to the third place. Our job is to ensure the BJP candidate’s victory, be it Kummanam Rajasekharan or anyone else,” said K Gopan, a private hospital staff.

Just across the road, Stephenson, a wood cutter, has been giving a lecture to a group of autorickshaw drivers on LDF candidate V Sivankutty’s prospects. He is proud that the CPM has finalised the list much earlier than the Congress and the BJP and thus swung the momentum by kicking off its campaign. Sivankutty posters dot the area and one tends to feel that Stephenson has a point.