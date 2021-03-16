STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covaxin-only centres in Kerala witness huge demand after results show better efficacy

While concerns over the under-trial vaccine was reigning supreme when it was first introduced in the state on February 12, the mood has changed for the better.

Published: 16th March 2021

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covaxin-only centres, which started functioning in the state from Monday, saw encouraging response from public. 

While concerns over the under-trial vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd,  was reigning supreme when it was first introduced in the state on February 12, the mood has changed for the better after the interim results in March showed 81% efficacy.  

The centres have started administering second dose to health and frontline workers who have already taken the first dose of the vaccine.

They will also accept spot registration for beneficiaries in the second phase. 

“We got calls asking specifically for Covaxin as a lot of them are waiting for it. More and more experts are supporting Covaxin now. Some people are keen to take the vaccine as they are convinced of its efficacy, lesser neurological impact and ability to address the genetic mutations,” said Dr Anish T S, assistant professor of community medicine, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

“We saw an overwhelming demand for Covaxin at the two centre started on Monday. We will add two more centres on Tuesday,” said district medical officer K S Shinu. Five centres started functioning in Kollam.

The health department has not given any information regarding the type of vaccine available in a particular centre.

“We have not yet started giving public the option to choose between the vaccines. Those who want to take Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield can choose another centre,” said an officer at the Covaxin-only centre. 

However, an officer in Kollam said seniors who came for vaccination were not aware of the type of vaccines available at the centre. 

The state has so far received close to 32 lakh doses of Covishield, while the supply of Covaxin has been less than 2 lakh.

