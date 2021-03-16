STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kovalam awaits redemption

Social media is buzzing with negative reviews from visitors. “There are no dustbins, toilets or ATMs on the beachside.

Published: 16th March 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the influx of domestic tourists to Kovalam has increased in the past months, authorities have turned a blind eye towards the development of basic amenities at Eve and Lighthouse beaches. The single tiled walkway is broken at many places due to frequent sea attacks. Lack of clean public toilets for tourists and lighting facilities add to the problems. Lighthouse beach has not been reopened yet for public use. 

Social media is buzzing with negative reviews from visitors. “There are no dustbins, toilets or ATMs on the beachside. Incidentally, many restaurants and shacks don’t receive credit or debit cards for digital payments and they need only cash. Above all, the beach looks dirty and there is no periodical cleaning taking place,” says one of the reviews. 

“Compared to Kovalam, more tourists prefer Varkala now, due to the bad infrastructure. Kovalam badly needs a facelift. Otherwise, this beach will disappear from the world tourist map soon”, says Senthil Kumar, a restaurant owner on Lighthouse beach.  

Revival project enters deadlock
In 2019, the tourism department launched a project worth Rs 20 crore for the beautification and development of the defunct Samudra, Eve’s, Sea Rock and LightHouse beaches. As per the project, the government had assured that the Samudra beach area will be developed into a vibrant beach park. The authorities planned for a Rs 10 crore worth project which could  transform the beach by adding a slew of facilities including viewing deck, water hammering deck, roller skating rinks, and stone mandapams of various sizes. The project had also included setting up toilet complexes, changing rooms, open-air theatre and multi-level  car parking facilities. 

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran had promised project completion in two years. Development of Eve’s beach, Sea Rock Beach and Lighthouse Beach included walkways of 13 feet width and 400-meter length, laser show facility and tripods for coastal safety. However, nothing has been materialised yet.  Meanwhile, a senior official of the Tourism department told TNIE that the government had renovated the walkway and lights in 2019 as part of the first step and it was delayed only due to the pandemic. “The pandemic and frequent sea erosion had delayed the beautification. The works will begin after the elections,”the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kovalam
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp