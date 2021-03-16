STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sustainable handling of medicinal plants need of the hour, say experts

Drugs are being ineffectively handled and permission is given for drug manufacturers and companies in all states except Kerala and Maharashtra without any proper studies.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recognition and need for ayurveda in the current global context are increasing and sustainable and careful handling of medicinal plants is the need of the hour, opined participants at the International Ayurveda Seminar held at the Global Ayurveda Festival.The availability of ayurvedic medicines should be passed on to future generations. The seminar also called for implementation of necessary legal and policy reforms for the careful use of medicinal plants and minerals.

Drugs are being ineffectively handled and permission is given for drug manufacturers and companies in all states except Kerala and Maharashtra without any proper studies. This is a challenge for the entire treatment system. This was discussed as part of a seminar during the Fourth Global Ayurveda Festival on 'Medicinal plants, pharmaceuticals and safety'. Ayurveda and the study of this ancient system have gone far ahead than the period when even the word ayurveda was not there in the dictionary of modern science, the conference observed. With studies and research focusing on traditional system of medicine, there is a fresh interest in this system.

For developing immunity in the case of Covid-19, ayurvedic medicines are used. Ayurveda is a complete system of medicine. There are no side effects and the treatment is safe. Experts also point out that there is no doubt that if used properly, it will have positive results.

National Medicinal Plant Board CEO Dr JLN Shastri, Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (Imphal) Director Dr Phulok Mukherjee, Dr D Ramanathan, Dr C K Kattiyar, Dr Muhammad Majeed, Dr Anand Chaudhary and Ranjith Puranic were present.

