Continue vigil to curb Covid spread: Pinarayi

CM says state’s test positivity rate at lowest in past 6 months; no. of active cases sees dip

Published: 17th March 2021 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned people against the spread of Covid-19 during the assembly elections.He asked people to take a vow not to spread the disease. “The pandemic has not ended. It will not go so easily. We need to be vigilant enough to check the spread of the disease. We have developed the capacity to ensure treatment and safety to people,” said Pinarayi. He said the state had completed a year of ‘Break the Chain’ campaign and it has been effective in the preventing disease from spreading.

State’s test positivity rate (TPR) has come down to the lowest in the past six months, he said. The state on Tuesday reported 1,970 new cases with TPR at 3.23%. Chief minister attributed to the low TPR to high number of tests conducted in the state despite a drop in daily cases. The number of active patients saw a drop of 31 per cent in the past one week.  He said the state has been the fastest in the country to vaccinate people. 

“Even smaller states are behind us in vaccination. We are also among the states that conduct most number of tests. Only Delhi and Goa are ahead of us,” said Pinarayi.He also cautioned public against sun stroke and suggested people not to venture out between 11am and 3pm.

Covid tracker
Deaths on Mar 16 - Nil
Total deaths- 859
Total cases-  1,04,913
Total recoveries-  1,02,502
Active cases- 1,926

