Corp to take its bins back

Published: 17th March 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Sainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation has launched a special drive to retrieve biocompost kitchen bins that are not being utilised or maintained properly. Nearly 60 per cent of the 52,000 units, part of the civic body’s decentralised waste management plan, are lying idle

As a part of its decentralised waste management plan implemented following the shutdown of the centralised waste treatment plant at Vilappilsala, the corporation had installed 52,000 kitchen bins in houses around the city. The plan aimed to ensure source-level waste management to make the process of waste treatment more efficient.However, after it was found out that almost half of these bins are lying unused, the corporation has now launched a drive to collect these units back. 

The civic body had brought in 26 private service providers accredited by the Suchitwa Mission for household-level waste management and collection of non-biodegradable waste. The three-layer bio-composter kitchen bin units, each worth Rs 1,800, were distributed to 52,000 households. However, lack of support from the service providers and carelessness of residents have rendered these units useless.

A senior official of the corporation said that over 60 per cent of the kitchen bins are lying unused. “The bins are owned by the city corporation and we distributed them to ensure source-level management of waste when Vilappilsala plant was shut down. Before expanding the initiative further, we want to review its current status. We have directed all health circle offices to review the bins in their jurisdiction, take count of the unused ones and report back. The unused ones will be handed over to beneficiaries on our waiting list,” said the official. 

Around 3,72,000 beneficiaries from all hundred wards have been given 52,000 units so far.  “Some of the kitchen bins are defunct and some others are lying unused. There is a huge demand for the units and around 50,000 beneficiaries have requested immediate installation. Bulk purchases will be made only after reviewing the current status,” said the official. 

Focus on source-level management
In the recent budget, the civic body set aside a whopping `10 crore for source-level waste management at the household level. However, complaints are mounting from many wards regarding the lack of support from service providers assigned by the civic body for maintaining the kitchen bins. “A few of the service providers are doing well and some are not. We are planning to suspend the contracts with those who are not doing their bit,” said the official. 

Senior council member and BJP leader P Ashok Kumar said that the state capital is in a deep crisis due to the lack of a waste management plan. “The civic body is splurging taxpayers’ money on ineffective and unviable projects. The kitchen bin project is a total failure and residents are benefiting little from it. Ever since the shutdown of the Vilappilsala plant, the civic body had spent crores on meaningless projects to cover up their failure,” said Ashok. 

