KITE VICTERS commences live phone-in programme for students of classes X, XII

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KITE VICTERS education channel has begun telecasting a live phone-in programme from March 16 for students of Classes X and XII, for whom the annual examination will be conducted in April. The phone-in programme will clarify the doubts of students live. The programme is also envisaged to equip the students to face the examinations with confidence and without any mental stress. All the programmes will be available in the First Bell portal www.firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in from the very next day.

“In the normal scenario, the classes would have been from June to March in an academic year. However, in the current scenario, the classes for Standards 1 to 9 would be completed by April 30 and all arrangements have been made for covering the portions by then,” said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE.