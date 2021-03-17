M Vincent, Karamana Jayan file papers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three candidates filed nomination papers in the district on Tuesday, the third day for filing nominations for the assembly elections. Sitting Kovalam MLA M Vincent, of the Congress, and BJP’s Parassala candidate Karamana Jayan were the prominent leaders who filed nominations on the day. The third was an independent candidate, Babu, who is seeking to contest in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Friday is the last date to file nominations.

Name: M Vincent

Age: 53

Constituency: Kovalam

Assets: D31,77,028 (Vincent), D10,18,222 (Wife Mary Subha), total D41,95,250

Liability: D30,26,281 (Vincent), D9,47,713 (Mary Subha), total - D39,73,994

Criminal case: 1

Total cases: 7

Educational qualification: LLB

Name: Jayachandran Nair

(Karamana Jayan)Age: 56

Constituency: Parassala

Affidavit: Not uploaded