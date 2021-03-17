Man wanted in 50 criminal cases nabbed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram rural police have arrested a 38-year-old-man, who is an accused in about 50-odd criminal cases, and was hiding in Bengaluru till recently.Ratheesh aka Panchayat Unni of Chittattumukku was arrested by Kadinamkulam police from Kaniyapuram when he arrived from Bengaluru to commit a burglary. Police said the burglary was planned to mobilise resources for moving from his present hideout in Bengaluru, which was recently busted by the police.

The police said Unni is an accused in several grave crime cases, including attempt to murder and drug peddling. For the very reason he had undergone preventive detentions thrice in the past. “His modus operandi was to commit crimes, including robbery, in the state and then flee to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

He had hideouts in those states. He had developed contacts with drug sellers there and used to smuggle the contraband to Kerala also,” said a police source.The source added that Leone Johnson, who was the leading drug peddler in the district, was an accomplice of Unni. Leone was arrested the other day by the police.