STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Waste management: Kudumbashree to step in

The corporation is planning to bring in Kudumbashree units to solve the waste crisis.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kudumbashree workers.

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation is planning to bring in Kudumbashree units to solve the waste crisis. Earlier, the civic body had discontinued the services of Kudumbashree after the Vilappilsala plant was shutdown. According to sources, the first round of discussion with Kudumbashree district authorities was held.A senior corporation official said the Haritha Karma Sena is doing a good job in many panchayats. “We had to rope in private service providers because Kudumbashree workers involved in illegal door-to-door collection of waste,” said the official. 

The Kudumbashree City Mission authorities have selected around 1,300 members from various neighbourhood groups. “We have trained 25 master trainers already. Once the proposal gets the council’s approval, all 1,300 members will be trained. Currently, the city corporation is not encouraging the collection of solid waste from households. So, Kudumbashree members will collect the non-biodegradable waste and assist residents in source-level waste management. They would visit the homes and give all support to maintain kitchen bins and distribute inoculum solutions,” said an official of Kudumbashree City Mission.  There is an average of 3,000 households in each division. 

Each household would have to pay a service fee of Rs 100 and the beneficiaries of the kitchen bins will have to pay Rs 200. “Residents accept Kudumbashree workers more than any private service providers. They can play a better role in ensuring scientific waste handling,” said an official. 

It is leart that some of the Haritha Karma Sena members make up to Rs 12,000 per month. “In addition to the service fee they collect from the households, they can make revenue by handing over the plastic waste to the Clean Kerala Company,” the official added.  The authorities are expecting to place at least 30 divisions under Kudumbashree.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudumbashree Waste management
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp