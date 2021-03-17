Waste management: Kudumbashree to step in

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation is planning to bring in Kudumbashree units to solve the waste crisis. Earlier, the civic body had discontinued the services of Kudumbashree after the Vilappilsala plant was shutdown. According to sources, the first round of discussion with Kudumbashree district authorities was held.A senior corporation official said the Haritha Karma Sena is doing a good job in many panchayats. “We had to rope in private service providers because Kudumbashree workers involved in illegal door-to-door collection of waste,” said the official.

The Kudumbashree City Mission authorities have selected around 1,300 members from various neighbourhood groups. “We have trained 25 master trainers already. Once the proposal gets the council’s approval, all 1,300 members will be trained. Currently, the city corporation is not encouraging the collection of solid waste from households. So, Kudumbashree members will collect the non-biodegradable waste and assist residents in source-level waste management. They would visit the homes and give all support to maintain kitchen bins and distribute inoculum solutions,” said an official of Kudumbashree City Mission. There is an average of 3,000 households in each division.

Each household would have to pay a service fee of Rs 100 and the beneficiaries of the kitchen bins will have to pay Rs 200. “Residents accept Kudumbashree workers more than any private service providers. They can play a better role in ensuring scientific waste handling,” said an official.

It is leart that some of the Haritha Karma Sena members make up to Rs 12,000 per month. “In addition to the service fee they collect from the households, they can make revenue by handing over the plastic waste to the Clean Kerala Company,” the official added. The authorities are expecting to place at least 30 divisions under Kudumbashree.