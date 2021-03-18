180 test Covid positive in Capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 180 people newly tested positive for Covid on Wednesday along with 229 recoveries. The number of active cases is now 1.879. A total of 1,185 persons have been put under surveillance on Wednesday. Among the total cases, 125 persons were infected through local transmission.
