Haritha Karma Sena takes charge

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 28,800 Sena members will be deployed at 40,771 polling booths across the 140 constituencies in the state to ensure scientific handling of waste generated during the upcoming assembly elections.The Local Self-Government Department has issued circular directing secretaries of local bodies across the state to carry out an eco-friendly election with the aid of the Sena

With the assembly elections around the corner, a large quantity of biodegradable, non-biodegradable and medical waste is expected to be generated at polling booths across the state. The Haritha Keralam and Suchitwa missions have come up with elaborate plans to effectively enforce green protocol and sensitise the public on the importance of adopting eco-friendly options.

As per estimates, the assembly elections are expected to generate an average of 5,426 tonnes of waste. As per State Election Commission directives, the authorities have deployed charge officers to enforce green protocol during the elections and bring down the quantity of waste.

N Jagajeevan, Haritha Keralam Mission consultant, told TNIE that Haritha Keralam Mission and Suchitwa Mission has issued a handbook based on the State Election Commission’s green elections directives. “We had organised a special training programme for returning and polling officers and supporting staff. The sessions are nearing completion,” said Jagajeevan.