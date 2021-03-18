STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haritha Karma Sena takes charge

With the assembly elections around the corner, a large quantity of biodegradable, non-biodegradable and medical waste is expected to be generated at polling booths across the state.

Published: 18th March 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

The eco-friendly model polling booth being set up by Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Kerala Mission at Museum in Thiruvananthapuram to sensitise the public on green protocol | Vincent Pulickal

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 28,800 Sena members will be deployed at 40,771 polling booths across the 140 constituencies in the state to ensure scientific handling of waste generated during the upcoming assembly elections.The Local Self-Government Department has issued circular directing secretaries of local bodies across the state to carry out an eco-friendly election with the aid of the Sena

As per estimates, the assembly elections are expected to generate an average of 5,426 tonnes of waste. As per State Election Commission directives, the authorities have deployed charge officers to enforce green protocol during the elections and bring down the quantity of waste. 

N Jagajeevan, Haritha Keralam Mission consultant, told TNIE that  Haritha Keralam Mission and Suchitwa Mission has issued a handbook based on the State Election Commission’s green elections directives. “We had organised a special training programme for returning and polling officers and supporting staff. The sessions are nearing completion,” said Jagajeevan. 

