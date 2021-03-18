Heavy punch in store in Nemom with Muraleedharan’s entry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fight for Nemom has become all the more intense with the entry of UDF candidate K Muraleedharan. The senior Congress leader began his campaign with public meetings in different parts of the constituency. According to Muraleedharan, the late entry will not affect his prospects as he is familiar to the people of Thiruvananthapuram. Citing the rousing reception by party workers on his arrival from Delhi, the leader said he expects the people’s affection would reflect in the election result. “UDF is sure to win here. The contest between the NDA and the LDF is for the second position,” he says.

At his public meetings, Muraleedharan countered NDA candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan’s claim that Nemom was ‘Kerala BJP’s Gujarat’. “This is Gandhiji’s India and not anyone’s forte,” he said. “The late entry will not matter. Those who are doubtful can ask P Jayarajan,” he said, referring to his win in the Vadakara Lok Sabha poll in 2019.

LDF’s V Sivankutty addresses

workers of Vijayamohini Mills,

that falls in Nemom constituency

, on Wednesday. The employees

called off their 203-day protest

after a decision was taken to restart

operations | Express

LDF candidate V Sivankutty hopes that the early bird theory will work in his favour. “Our workers have toured the constituency twice by now. Certainly, the LDF has an upper hand now,” he told TNIE. He said the people’s anger towards the central government for the petrol price rise and the controversial farm bills will work against the BJP.

“Last time the BJP could win the election with the support of a section of Congress workers. I think, Muraleedharan’s candidature will prevent a drain in Congress votes,” he said. Sivankutty’s current campaigning involves public meetings, conventions and road shows.

NDA candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan submitted his nomination on the day. On Wednesday he addressed women’s meetings at three locations - Thiruvallam, Kaimanam and the Estate ward.

Kummanam is hopeful that his front would retain the seat. The constituency saw immense development under his predecessor O Rajagopal, he claims. The Modi factor is another plus point. He refutes the claim that K Muraleedharan is a strong candidate.

The senior leader wants Gujarat-model development in Nemom. The BJP will emerge victorious even if the two other fronts enter into a secret tie-up, he says. The constituency had witnessed massive protests by devotees at the time of the controversial entry of women to the shrine.