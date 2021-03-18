STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala elections: Six sitting MLAs file papers

Fourteen more candidates filed nomination papers in the district on Wednesday, the fourth day for filing nominations for assembly elections.

Published: 18th March 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 07:00 AM

Civic body polls, Polls, election, voting

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fourteen more candidates filed nomination papers in the district on Wednesday, the fourth day for filing nominations for assembly elections. The last date for filing nominations is Friday.Kadakampally Surendran(sitting CPM MLA), Kummanam Rajasekharan, (BJP), and V Sivankutty, (CPM) filed the nomination papers.

The other sitting MLAs who filed nomination papers are V Sasi, the CPI candidate in Chirayinkeezhu, K Ansalan, the CPM candidate in Neyyattinkara, D K Murali of Vamanapuram constituency, C K Hareendran of Parassala constituency and I B Satheesh of Kattakada constituency. O S Ambika (CPM) and G R Anilkumar (CPI) filed papers for Attingal and Nedumangad respectively. 

The other candidates are M Aliyarukunju, independent candidate, and Aji S, BDJS candidate in Varkala constituency, Sahadevan, BDJS candidate, and Ajmal Ismail, SDPI candidate in Vamanapuram constituency.

TAGS
Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
