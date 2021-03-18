STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Model polling booths to show the way

The polling booths should  have every component a real booth would, including drinking water supply and break the chain areas.

Published: 18th March 2021 07:00 AM

MLC polls, voting, election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To sensitise the public on the importance of adopting the green protocol, Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Keralam Mission are jointly setting up model eco-friendly polling booths in all assembly constituencies in the district. The first model booth is being set up on the Museum premises in Thiruvananthapuram. 

A Suchitwa Mission official said that model booths would be set up in every constituency in the district. 
“We aim to make the public more aware of green protocol. They would have a better idea of how the booth operates. We will be displaying messages on green protocol at these booths to create awareness,” said the official. 

The polling booths should  have every component a real booth would, including drinking water supply and break the chain areas.The booths are being set up at Rs 10,000 per unit using eco-friendly materials, the official said. “Kerala is the only state in the country to have successfully implemented green protocol during events and elections. 

We could cut down the usage of plastic and other non-biodegradable items to a large extent because of this. Even the political parties are cooperative since they are aware of the harmful effects of plastic. They are using cloth banners instead of plastic flex for campaigning,” said the official.

