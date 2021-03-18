‘Vijaya’ at last for protesting workers, mill to restart ops from March 31

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties after a gap of one year, the 300-odd staff of Vijayamohini Mills, a textile mill in the capital which is under the National Textile Corporation (NTC) Ltd, could heave a sigh of relief as the mill is all set to be opened on March 31. However, four others mills under NTC in the state will remain closed.

The staff had been protesting in front of the mill for the past eight months after it was shut down in the wake of the pandemic. The employees with the help of joint trade unions called off the protest on Wednesday which entered the 203rd day following the decision of the Union Textile Ministry to restart operations of seven mills under NTC, including Vijayamohini Mills.

TNIE had earlier reported the plight of the employees who were suffering to the core after the Central government decided to shut down the mill on March 23,2020. The mill unit in the capital has over 300 employees, of which, 150 are daily wage labourers and 11 are office staff.

Though the mill was closed down, the employees who receive monthly wages used to get only 35 percent of the total salary. At the same time, the daily wage labourers did not get any pay forcing them to opt for other odd jobs. However, the staff are relieved now following the decision from the Centre.

“We have called off the protest as we received the hard copy of the email of the NTC’s approval letter to restart operations of the mill. We are happy now as the NTC has finally heard our grievances. For the past one year, we have been at the receiving end. But we never gave up,” said Antony M T, an employee and CITU leader.

The mills in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra will also be opened on the same day.

The units have remained shut since the declaration of the nationwide lockdown in March last year. While the daily-wage staff had not received a penny, the permanent staff are making do with reduced pay, some getting less than 50 per cent of their pay. Earlier, they had sent petitions to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment but with little positive outcome.Last year, the employees of the five NTC unit mills in the state wrote to the Union ministry seeking immediate intervention to restart operations.