STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Vijaya’ at last for protesting workers, mill to restart ops from March 31

 However, four others mills under NTC in the state will remain closed.

Published: 18th March 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

The inside of Vijayamohini Mills in Tirumala

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting an end to uncertainties after a gap of one year, the 300-odd staff of Vijayamohini Mills, a textile mill in the capital which is under the National Textile Corporation (NTC) Ltd, could heave a sigh of relief as the mill is all set to be opened on March 31. However, four others mills under NTC in the state will remain closed.

The staff had been protesting in front of the mill for the past eight months after it was shut down in the wake of the pandemic. The employees with the help of joint trade unions called off the protest on Wednesday which entered the 203rd day following the decision of the Union Textile Ministry to restart operations of seven mills under NTC, including Vijayamohini Mills. 

TNIE had earlier reported the plight of the employees who were suffering to the core after the Central government decided to shut down the mill on March 23,2020. The mill unit in the capital has over 300 employees, of which, 150 are daily wage labourers and 11 are office staff. 

Though the mill was closed down, the employees who receive monthly wages used to get only 35 percent of the total salary. At the same time, the daily wage labourers did not get any pay forcing them to opt for other odd jobs. However, the staff are relieved now following the decision from the Centre. 

“We have called off the protest as we received the hard copy of the email of the NTC’s approval letter to restart operations of the mill. We are happy now as the NTC has finally heard our grievances. For the past one year, we have been at the receiving end. But we never gave up,” said Antony M T, an employee and CITU leader. 

The mills in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra will also be opened on the same day. 
The units have remained shut since the declaration of the nationwide lockdown in March last year. While the daily-wage staff had not received a penny, the permanent staff are making do with reduced pay, some getting less than 50 per cent of their pay. Earlier, they had sent petitions to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment but with little positive outcome.Last year, the employees of the five NTC unit mills in the state wrote to the Union ministry seeking immediate intervention to restart operations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp