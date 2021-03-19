STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

400 local self-government institutions get additional financial aid

Around 400 local self-governments have availed of the government’s additional financial assistance programme for LSGs which achieved plan fund utilisation above 90 pc. 

Published: 19th March 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Around 400 local self-governments have availed of the government’s additional financial assistance programme for LSGs which achieved plan fund utilisation above 90 pc. 
The additional assistance was promised by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in the assembly.According to the Finance Minister’s office, panchayats which spent over 90 pc of fund will be eligible for an additional assistance to the tune of 25 pc of its plan fund. 

Municipalities and block panchayats will get 30 pc and municipal corporations 35 pc. “Most of the LSGs which have applied for additional assistance are grama panchayats. Plan fund utilisation is more easier for panchayats than higher institutions. Integration of the operations of various LSGs or government departments would delay the fund utilisation in LSGs in the higher tiers,” said an officer.

The government has earmarked over Rs 1,000 crore for additional assistance programme. Only about `250 crore has been sanctioned so far. The finance department expects more LSGs to avail of the assistance due to the Covid-19. “After the floods, the pandemic saw a huge drain in the funds of local bodies. Those who performed well will definitely need funds,” the officer said.

He said the department is yet to take a decision on extending the electronic queue system for bills which would help the departments spend their balance plan amount in next fiscal. Recently, the department had preponed the deadline for submission of bills this financial year to March 29, 2021. All heads of departments, drawing and disbursing officers have been asked to present bills, cheques and challans before 5 pm on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local self-government
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp