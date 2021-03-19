Deaddiction centre for women and kids soon in Thiruvananthapuram

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Majority of the accused arrested in NDPS cases in 2020 till November wasunder the age of 21. Excise Department to set up de-addiction centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode

Drug addiction has affected many lives around us. With changing time, the age of onset of addiction is reducing, with more women, children and teenagers falling into the trap. Currently, there are 14 de-addiction centres functioning across the state. As per excise records, more than 40,000 persons have availed of de-addiction treatment from the government-run Vimukthi de-addiction centres at hospitals in the past three years.

“During the initial days of lockdown, more cases related to alcohol withdrawal symptoms were surfacing. Those among them with visile physical symptoms were treated through Vimukti. So far, 1,03,636 awareness classes have been provided by the government against alcoholism,” said Rajeev D, an additional excise commissioner.

Travel and other assistances were provided by excise free of cost. “Cases related to the abuse of cannabis and other drugs involving school children are comparatively fewer this year, but that is due to the lockdown and closure of schools. De-addiction centres exclusively for children will help treat them better and give personal care,” said a psychologist of the excise department.

‘Unarvu’ project for school students

The state excise department is planning to launch another project named ‘Unarvu’ for school students to educate them against the use of drugs. It also encourages them to take up art and related hobbies to channelise their focus.

“Initially, the project will be implemented in four schools in the Thiruvananthapuram. The programme will include activities to train students in various arts will also be soon spread to other districts as well,” said the additional excise commissioner.