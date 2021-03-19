STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Deaddiction centre for women and kids soon in Thiruvananthapuram

Drug addiction has affected many lives around us.

Published: 19th March 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Drug addiction, Narcotics, Brown sugar, Marijuana

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Majority of the accused arrested in NDPS cases in 2020 till November wasunder the age of 21. Excise Department to set up de-addiction centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode 

Drug addiction has affected many lives around us. With changing time, the age of onset of addiction is reducing, with more women, children and teenagers falling into the trap. Currently, there are 14 de-addiction centres functioning across the state. As per excise records, more than 40,000 persons have availed of de-addiction treatment from the government-run Vimukthi de-addiction centres at hospitals in the past three years. 

“During the initial days of lockdown, more cases related to alcohol withdrawal symptoms were surfacing. Those among them with visile physical symptoms were treated through Vimukti. So far, 1,03,636 awareness classes have been provided by the government against alcoholism,” said Rajeev D, an additional excise commissioner.

Travel and other assistances were provided by excise free of cost. “Cases related to the abuse of cannabis and other drugs involving school children  are comparatively fewer this year, but that is due to the lockdown and closure of schools. De-addiction centres exclusively for children will help treat them better and give personal care,” said a psychologist of the excise department.

‘Unarvu’ project for school students
The state excise department is planning to launch another project named ‘Unarvu’ for school students to educate them against the use of drugs. It also encourages them to take up art and related hobbies to channelise their focus.  

“Initially, the project will be implemented in four schools in the Thiruvananthapuram. The programme will include activities to train students in various arts will also be soon spread to other districts as well,” said the additional excise commissioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Deaddiction centre
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp