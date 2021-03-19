Two held for sale of banned tobacco products

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district police on Thursday arrested two people in separate incidents for allegedly selling banned tobacco products. The city police arrested Manacaud native Rajesh Kumar, who was allegedly found in possession of 15 sacks of the contraband.

The consignment worth Rs 3 lakh was hidden in his residence and was meant to be distributed among retailers, the police said.Meanwhile, the rural police arrested Saleem, a resident of Attinpuram within Nedumangad police station limits for storing the contraband.

The police said 1,600 packets of banned tobacco products were recovered from his shop and residence.

The cops also claimed to have recovered Rs 2.8 lakh unaccounted cash from the house. The raids were conducted in the wake of the impending assembly polls.